WORKING FROM HOME
Paranoia creeps into homeworking
After months of virtual meetings and with many jobs under threat, no wonder workers are anxious
29 June 2020 - 05:05
In “normal times”, as Helena refers to the pre-lockdown era, if the marketing executive felt uneasy about something at work, she would “share it with a colleague or check in with a deskmate”. Now she ruminates.
“You’re riddled with paranoia. If I don’t hear back from someone, I get worried.” Video conferencing is a poor substitute. “You’re missing all those social cues,” she says. “You are trying to see how everyone’s reacting. You dart your eyes across the screen to see how engaged they are. When people are joining calls they are probably still e-mailing. I leave a call and think, ‘Oh gosh, did I get my point across, did I lose that person?’”
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now