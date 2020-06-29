Life WORKING FROM HOME Paranoia creeps into homeworking After months of virtual meetings and with many jobs under threat, no wonder workers are anxious BL PREMIUM

In “normal times”, as Helena refers to the pre-lockdown era, if the marketing executive felt uneasy about something at work, she would “share it with a colleague or check in with a deskmate”. Now she ruminates.

“You’re riddled with paranoia. If I don’t hear back from someone, I get worried.” Video conferencing is a poor substitute. “You’re missing all those social cues,” she says. “You are trying to see how everyone’s reacting. You dart your eyes across the screen to see how engaged they are. When people are joining calls they are probably still e-mailing. I leave a call and think, ‘Oh gosh, did I get my point across, did I lose that person?’”