Virtual dating on the rise as users seek lockdown love, says Match chief
Users are taking advantage of new video chat features that allow them to go on virtual dates
25 June 2020 - 05:15
A pandemic lockdown with millions confined to their homes and physical distancing enforced should have been a disaster for the dating app business.
But according to Sharmistha Dubey, the new CEO of Match Group, owner of dating groups including Tinder, OKCupid and its namesake Match.com, the reality has been quite the reverse.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now