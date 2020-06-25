Life Virtual dating on the rise as users seek lockdown love, says Match chief Users are taking advantage of new video chat features that allow them to go on virtual dates BL PREMIUM

A pandemic lockdown with millions confined to their homes and physical distancing enforced should have been a disaster for the dating app business.

But according to Sharmistha Dubey, the new CEO of Match Group, owner of dating groups including Tinder, OKCupid and its namesake Match.com, the reality has been quite the reverse.