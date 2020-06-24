The problem with Big Food
Coronavirus is forcing us to rethink our approach to agricultural production
24 June 2020 - 05:00
Big Food is fast on its way to surpassing Big Tech as the world’s most politicised business. There is little that is more essential to life than agricultural production. But food security is a term that was, until recently, used only in developing countries.
Now, the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the vulnerability of highly concentrated food supply chains. In the US, this has led to calls for antitrust action. A federal judge filed a big warning shot last week by giving Bumble Bee Food’s former CEO a rare prison sentence for his role in an antitrust conspiracy to fix the price of canned tuna.
