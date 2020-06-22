Life Wealth is nothing without health Lockdown could be beneficial for our physical as well as financial fitness BL PREMIUM

London — Have you gained weight under lockdown? I am aware this is a personal question, but it’s one I am willing to answer.

I also think it’s a conversation that more of us need to be prepared to have. Just like discussing money, talking about weight is still very much a taboo. Yet our physical health will have a much bigger impact on our future wealth than we perhaps realise. The sudden arrival of Covid-19 might have moved this further to the front of your mind, but my own wake-up call came just before Christmas.