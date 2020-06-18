Moscow’s Covid-19 tracking app prompts outcry over fines and glitches
Thousands claim the platform wrongly accused them of quarantine violations and levied crippling punishments
18 June 2020 - 05:00
Late in April, Moscow primary schoolteacher Elena Timofeeva called a doctor after she developed a fever and struggled to breathe. The doctor ordered her to remain at home for two weeks and had her sign papers in which she agreed to use a city-run app that monitors suspected coronavirus patients.
Weeks later, after Timofeeva recovered, she discovered that the app had fined her 56,000 roubles — two-thirds of the average monthly wage in the Russian capital — without her knowledge, for 14 different alleged quarantine violations, even though she had only left the house once for a doctor-mandated CT lung scan.
