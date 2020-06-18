Life Moscow’s Covid-19 tracking app prompts outcry over fines and glitches Thousands claim the platform wrongly accused them of quarantine violations and levied crippling punishments BL PREMIUM

Late in April, Moscow primary schoolteacher Elena Timofeeva called a doctor after she developed a fever and struggled to breathe. The doctor ordered her to remain at home for two weeks and had her sign papers in which she agreed to use a city-run app that monitors suspected coronavirus patients.

Weeks later, after Timofeeva recovered, she discovered that the app had fined her 56,000 roubles — two-thirds of the average monthly wage in the Russian capital — without her knowledge, for 14 different alleged quarantine violations, even though she had only left the house once for a doctor-mandated CT lung scan.