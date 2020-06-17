Life GIDEON RACHMAN: A very Swedish sort of failure A flawed policy on Covid-19 was driven by the country’s exceptionalism BL PREMIUM

There is something ghoulish about the way the rest of the world is watching Sweden’s experience with the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s refusal to go for a hard lockdown has seen it hailed by right-wing populists around the world. By contrast, the liberal left in much of Europe and America seems almost eager to hear that the experiment has ended in disaster and despair.