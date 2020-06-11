Influencers trade in their mascara for teargas tips
Apps become a place of civic activism for teens, but youngsters should hear different views too
11 June 2020 - 05:58
One of my teenage daughters showed me a TikTok post from a young white male “influencer” she adores called Hyram last weekend.
Normally, his videos tell his millions of followers how to handle skincare issues, such as choosing a cleanser or fighting acne.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now