Life Will cruise liners survive and sail again? Operators aim to rebuild trust with health measures but could struggle to attract new customers

It has survived norovirus, SARS and MERS, as well as regular outbreaks of gastroenteritis and legionnaires’ disease. But coronavirus has dealt the cruise ship industry what looks like a crippling blow.

The 338 ships that make up the industry’s fleet are docked. Carnival, the world’s largest cruise company, is haemorrhaging $1bn a month to maintain its fleet. Governments have issued “no sail” edicts and the majority of the 32-million passengers the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) projected would sail in 2020 are stuck at home.