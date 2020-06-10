Will cruise liners survive and sail again?
Operators aim to rebuild trust with health measures but could struggle to attract new customers
10 June 2020 - 05:10
It has survived norovirus, SARS and MERS, as well as regular outbreaks of gastroenteritis and legionnaires’ disease. But coronavirus has dealt the cruise ship industry what looks like a crippling blow.
The 338 ships that make up the industry’s fleet are docked. Carnival, the world’s largest cruise company, is haemorrhaging $1bn a month to maintain its fleet. Governments have issued “no sail” edicts and the majority of the 32-million passengers the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) projected would sail in 2020 are stuck at home.
