Life A coronavirus baby boom is less likely than we thought Couples reported their relationships improved in the pandemic, even if they had less sex

As it turns out, we didn’t all spend the quarantine having sex. Despite early predictions of a coronavirus-induced baby boom, it seems that during lockdown we were less eager to jump into bed than some had imagined.

Justin Garcia, a sex researcher at the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, found in a study of global sexual habits from mid-March to mid-May that nearly half of those surveyed said they had sex less frequently and enjoyed it less during the pandemic, though some reported sexual experimentation.