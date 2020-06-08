A coronavirus baby boom is less likely than we thought
Couples reported their relationships improved in the pandemic, even if they had less sex
08 June 2020 - 05:05
As it turns out, we didn’t all spend the quarantine having sex. Despite early predictions of a coronavirus-induced baby boom, it seems that during lockdown we were less eager to jump into bed than some had imagined.
Justin Garcia, a sex researcher at the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University, found in a study of global sexual habits from mid-March to mid-May that nearly half of those surveyed said they had sex less frequently and enjoyed it less during the pandemic, though some reported sexual experimentation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now