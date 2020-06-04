Zoom zips ahead of forecasts as it cashes in on work-from-home
04 June 2020 - 05:05
Zoom confirmed on Tuesday it has been one of the biggest corporate winners from the coronavirus crisis, as the videoconferencing service reported a surge in new business that far exceeded even the most optimistic Wall Street expectations.
The US company’s revenue soared 169% to $328m in the three months to end-April, as employers worldwide signed on as customers to cope with an enforced move by most of their staff to working from home.
