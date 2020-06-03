Life Rich hop onto superyachts to distance themselves socially Brokers report a surge in charter inquiries and see a shake-up of the industry BL PREMIUM

For one British family, the lockdown home schooling experience has been rather different. Shortly before international borders closed, it chartered a 70m superyacht in the Caribbean, initially for two months but with the option to extend.

Each morning the children, who ranged from a toddler to teenagers, dressed in school uniform before starting their online lessons, supplementing them with visits to the bridge to learn map-reading with the captain, to the galley for cooking classes with the chefs, and to the engine room for tutorials from the engineer. Games lessons were watersports or badminton on the foredeck.