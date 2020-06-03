Life Luxurious lockdowns available to workers who return to Thailand Foreigners can buy hotel packages to avoid spartan state quarantines when international air travel is reopened BL PREMIUM

Thai hotels battered by the coronavirus pandemic are selling a niche product to help tide them over: luxury quarantine packages for passengers arriving from abroad. Thailand’s government has allowed five hotels in and around Bangkok to accommodate guests who require “special services, at their own expense” as an alternative to state quarantine.

Mövenpick BDMS Wellness Resort Bangkok, operated by the Swiss hotel chain and owned by one of Thailand’s largest hospital groups, is offering a five-star, Bt58,000 ($1,830) “Homecoming Health Watch” package. It includes airport transfers, full board for 15 nights and outdoor walks in the hotel garden.