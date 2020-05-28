Life Surge of online shopping may be a lucky break for low-paid workers Amazon’s working conditions are in the spotlight, but author says only government action will force large companies to change BL PREMIUM

The pandemic-driven rise in online shopping feels like the sort of trend that is going to outlast this crisis. It is not a coincidence that Facebook, Shopify and the former COO of Stitch Fix have all launched new shopping platforms over the past few weeks.

Some companies have even tried to convince customers of their own heroism. “Do your part,” boomed a US Burger King advert, “stay on your couch and order in.”