Life Aviation industry faces radical makeover as pandemic changes rules The flying experience will be different, with rising prices, longer queues and less airline food

Tina is standing in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport with her one-and-a-half year old daughter, on her way home to Kinshasa from London. “The flight was full, no seats between us and other people,” she said. “They didn’t take our temperature and that worried me.”

But that will soon change because ADP, which runs Charles de Gaulle, put in place temperature checks this month to scan passengers as the aviation industry rushes to restore confidence in travellers and restart a sector that has been decimated by the pandemic.