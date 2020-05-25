Trump’s ‘game-changer’ drug linked to higher Covid-19 death rates
25 May 2020 - 05:05
The antimalarial drug being taken by US President Donald Trump has been linked to increased rates of death and heart problems in Covid-19 patients, according to a study published in the medical journal The Lancet.
The study’s authors recommended that hydroxychloroquine, and the closely related drug chloroquine, should not be used to treat patients outside clinical trials, as they found it did not benefit people suffering from Covid-19 and may have serious side-effects.
