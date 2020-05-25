The strain of isolation begins to tell
It is natural for morale to dip when our social ties have been severed
25 May 2020 - 05:05
Boston — After eight weeks of lockdown, I am beginning to lose my bearings. The anticipation of liberation, as restrictions begin to lift, has strangely made me more grumpy and disoriented. And I am not alone.
Friends report increasing battles with their children and spouses over trivial things, as the initial sense of bonding in a crisis gives way to the dull drumbeat of cramped togetherness, coupled with uncertainty over whether to send children back to school or whether there will be a job to go to.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now