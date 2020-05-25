Life The strain of isolation begins to tell It is natural for morale to dip when our social ties have been severed BL PREMIUM

Boston — After eight weeks of lockdown, I am beginning to lose my bearings. The anticipation of liberation, as restrictions begin to lift, has strangely made me more grumpy and disoriented. And I am not alone.

Friends report increasing battles with their children and spouses over trivial things, as the initial sense of bonding in a crisis gives way to the dull drumbeat of cramped togetherness, coupled with uncertainty over whether to send children back to school or whether there will be a job to go to.