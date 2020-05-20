Life Website is a thread that leads cookbook addicts out of recipe maze ‘Eat Your Books’ is a godsend with almost 2-million items that are searchable by ingredients, title or author BL PREMIUM

You can never really have too many cookbooks. That has always been my go-to rationalisation when succumbing to the temptation to buy yet another to add to my home collection.

Yes, the kitchen bookshelves are overflowing, the bedside stack of late-night browsing is mounting and new editions are scattered in other rooms.