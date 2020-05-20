Greece on tenterhooks over arrival of socially distanced tourists
Country with a rare coronavirus success story faces a huge financial hit without tourism
20 May 2020 - 05:05
Beach umbrellas and sunbeds several metres apart, the end of the buffet bar and a place on every island for self-isolators — tourists travelling to the Greek archipelago this summer may find that the traditional package holiday has been turned upside down by the coronavirus crisis.
A Greek government ban on travel to the islands has meant that some of Europe’s most popular destinations have been deserted for the start of a season that powers much of the country’s economy. Now hoteliers are hoping things will turn around when Greece opens to visitors in early July.
