Prolonged and varied symptoms add to mystery of Covid-19
18 May 2020 - 05:05
When Rachel Pope was diagnosed with suspected coronavirus, she did not know it would take a month before she would start to feel better. Or that she would “relapse” the next week, with terrifying kidney, heart and lung pains.
“It’s very scary,” said the UK-based lecturer, who as of Sunday was on day 70 of her symptoms. “It’s been very changeable — I think as it works its way through different systems.” The woman she suspects she caught the virus from, who first felt symptoms three months ago, is still suffering from fatigue.
