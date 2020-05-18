Life Clash of findings over Covid-19 in children are a poser to reopening schools While immune response in most children with illness is benign, minority of them show huge reaction BL PREMIUM

When a six-month-old baby was admitted to a California hospital in April with fever and a blotchy rash, the doctors diagnosed a classic case of Kawasaki disease.

The inflammatory condition that causes swelling in the blood vessels affects between one and two in 10,000 US children under the age of five, with its telltale signs of bloodshot eyes and cracked lips. So it came as a huge shock to the staff at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital at Stanford when the baby tested positive for coronavirus.