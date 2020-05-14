Life Robots could make factories safer — but what happens to workers? The likely increase in automation to safeguard employees will create anxiety about unemployment BL PREMIUM

As factory shutdowns darken the outlook for the industrial robots market, one of its biggest players sees little reason for despair.

Hiroshi Ogasawara, the president of Yaskawa Electric, argues that in a post-coronavirus world in which workers have to keep their distance from one another, the trend towards automation will only accelerate.