Facebook moderators get $52m payout for traumatic viewing
14 May 2020 - 05:00
Facebook has agreed to pay $52m to settle a lawsuit with thousands of content moderators in the US who claimed they were left traumatised after having to watch highly disturbing content on the platform as part of their role.
The lawsuit, filed in California in September 2018, alleged that the moderators were not given adequate protection against “severe psychological and other injuries” after repeatedly watching material including child sexual exploitation, terrorism and beheadings.
