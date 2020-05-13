Life Spike in tequila exports adds spirit to Mexico’s bleak outlook Sales have soared in the US, where lockdown tippling is free of trade restrictions BL PREMIUM

Mexico may be on course for the region’s most brutal coronavirus recession but there has been one unexpected beneficiary of the crisis: tequila.

The hipster spirit, which can only be made in Mexico from a single variety of the native agave plant, has become a top US lockdown tipple. US sales leapt 60% in the four weeks to April 25 vs the same period in 2019, beating all other spirits, even though their sales also jumped, according to market research company Nielsen.