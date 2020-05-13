Spike in tequila exports adds spirit to Mexico’s bleak outlook
Sales have soared in the US, where lockdown tippling is free of trade restrictions
13 May 2020 - 05:10
Mexico may be on course for the region’s most brutal coronavirus recession but there has been one unexpected beneficiary of the crisis: tequila.
The hipster spirit, which can only be made in Mexico from a single variety of the native agave plant, has become a top US lockdown tipple. US sales leapt 60% in the four weeks to April 25 vs the same period in 2019, beating all other spirits, even though their sales also jumped, according to market research company Nielsen.
