Paris may never be the same again after coronavirus
French capital is one of most densely populated western metropolises and not suited to the age of social distancing
13 May 2020 - 05:00
On Sunday, for the first time in nearly two months of lockdown here in Paris, I met a friend. We rendezvoused outside a closed circus. Shuttered cafes and hotels lined the adjoining boulevard.
I put a flask of coffee on the pavement for him, and backed off. He picked it up. Then we sat on benches 3m apart shouting at each other.
