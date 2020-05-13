Life Airlines stay loyal to grounded frequent flyers to varying degrees Travellers are facing downgrades, but some airlines are rewarding allegiance BL PREMIUM

I discovered last week that, after nearly five years as a British Airways silver card holder, I had been demoted to bronze. It was more than I deserved. I had made just four short-haul return BA trips over the past year and expected to drop to basic blue. But BA operates a “soft landing”, letting passengers down gradually through the tiers.

My flying status is of no consequence, of course, when people are dying and millions are losing or expecting to lose their jobs, including almost 30% of BA’s workforce. Many airlines may not survive this crisis.