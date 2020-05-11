DAVID PILLING: Africa holds its breath amid low Covid-19 death toll
Continent has limited confirmed virus fatalities but experts warn it is too early to draw conclusions
11 May 2020 - 05:05
London — Since the first African coronavirus case was confirmed on February 14 when a Chinese national was diagnosed in Egypt, the virus has spread to virtually all corners of the continent.
Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder whose charitable foundation is focused on the pandemic, has warned that if left unchecked in a region of crowded slums and flimsy health systems the disease could claim 10-million African lives.
