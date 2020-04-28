Life How to go from Zoom zygote to virtual virtuoso BL PREMIUM

The other day, a friend was working from home when an internet glitch forced him to drop out of a video call just as one of his colleagues began to speak. Afterwards, he sent me a stunned text about the colleague: “He was speaking when I logged out and he was still speaking when I finally tuned back in.”

I told him he was not alone. He had had a brush with a species that is rampant in the age of lockdown living: the Zoom bore.