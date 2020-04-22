Life Covid-19 could tip heavy drinkers into full-blown alcoholism Addiction experts say there are intoxicating risks to full booze cabinets with nothing to do during lockdown BL PREMIUM

Getting more booze delivered straight to the door is an unexpected perk of the coronavirus pandemic for many Americans. Market research group Nielsen says Americans bought 441% more alcohol online in the week ending April 4 than they did in the same week in 2019, when the world was such a different place.

Liquor laws in many US states have been relaxed to allow alcohol sales online, or for pickup and delivery. Wine sales in grocery and liquor stores were also up by a third in the week ending April 4; 3l boxes were up 82%, though there are signs that the pace has slowed as early panic buying eases up. Shame it can’t be used to disinfect my groceries, since isopropyl alcohol has been unavailable at any price for weeks.