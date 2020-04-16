TikTok’s owner is hiring to meet demand from its 1.5-billion captives
Chinese start-up ByteDance aims for 100,000 employees by year end as its services flourish in coronavirus gloom
16 April 2020 - 05:20
ByteDance, the Chinese start-up behind the popular short-video app TikTok, is looking to hire 10,000 new employees, defying a global chill that has forced many technology companies around the world to lay off workers.
The Beijing-based company has benefited from the coronavirus pandemic because many of its 1.5-billion monthly users are trapped at home with extra time to spend on its stable of more than a dozen apps.
