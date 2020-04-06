Life Do face masks reduce coronavirus infections? Debate shifts in Europe and US over the use of protective measures long employed in Asia BL PREMIUM

Western countries have begun to embrace the mass public use of face masks to combat coronavirus in a growing trend that mimics long-standing anti-pandemic measures in parts of Asia.

Austria followed Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bosnia-Herzegovina by saying it would be compulsory for people to wear the protective gear outside the home, even though the World Health Organisation (WHO) does not recommend such a move.