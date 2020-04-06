Do face masks reduce coronavirus infections?
Debate shifts in Europe and US over the use of protective measures long employed in Asia
06 April 2020 - 05:02
Western countries have begun to embrace the mass public use of face masks to combat coronavirus in a growing trend that mimics long-standing anti-pandemic measures in parts of Asia.
Austria followed Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bosnia-Herzegovina by saying it would be compulsory for people to wear the protective gear outside the home, even though the World Health Organisation (WHO) does not recommend such a move.
