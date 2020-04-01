Life How Covid-19 is speeding up the shift from transport to teleport We are fast moving to a world where more economic activity takes place in digital form BL PREMIUM

Science fiction writer William Gibson has spent more time than most thinking about the future. In his earliest novels, published in the 1980s, he imagined that cyber space, a term he popularised, would develop as a separate realm, quite distinct from the real world.

But when I interviewed him in a precrisis London this year about his latest novel Agency (set presciently enough in a post-apocalyptic world), he acknowledged that the future that had arrived was decidedly unlike his vision of three decades ago.