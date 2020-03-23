Life Tips for working from home in age of self-isolation Advice for those thrust by the coronavirus into the twilight zone between sofa and stairs BL PREMIUM

As the coronavirus forces many of us to work from home, now is the time to consider the strange hybrid space of the home office.

We find ourselves jabbing away at our keyboards in strange places, a kind of interior limbo. I have been working from home for 25 years, and I know what I am doing. Here is my advice for what you will really need over the coming unsettling weeks and months.