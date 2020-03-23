Life A greener way of life beckons For all its horror, the coronavirus may change our habits when nothing else could BL PREMIUM

By the time this horror ends, it might have changed our way of life. Already, the coronavirus has achieved something that government policies and moral awakening couldn’t: it is pushing us into green living.

The nature of work, commuting and shopping changed this month. If that transformation sticks, then one day we’ll have happier and more productive societies, and we’ll look back on December 2019 as the peak in global carbon emissions.