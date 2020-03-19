Technology is an answer to isolation, but real life will still be missed
Will ‘social distancing’ speed up our journey to living more online?
19 March 2020 - 05:10
Of all the professional sports affected by bans on spectators, sumo feels to me the strangest without its crowds.
In theory, 1,400-year-old traditions and ritualised channelling of the warrior spirit should preserve the sport’s essence even without a roaring throng. As it turns out, loincloths and blubber lose a lot of their thrill without the cushion-hurling grannies and half-cut salarymen who normally attend such events.
