Life Technology is an answer to isolation, but real life will still be missed Will 'social distancing' speed up our journey to living more online?

Of all the professional sports affected by bans on spectators, sumo feels to me the strangest without its crowds.

In theory, 1,400-year-old traditions and ritualised channelling of the warrior spirit should preserve the sport’s essence even without a roaring throng. As it turns out, loincloths and blubber lose a lot of their thrill without the cushion-hurling grannies and half-cut salarymen who normally attend such events.