Faulty tech nearly sent me to quarantine in Beijing
The Chinese government’s response to the coronavirus epidemic has turned Beijing into a theatre of security
11 March 2020 - 05:00
“Your temperature is abnormal. We’ll have to send you to the hospital,” said the guard standing at the gate to my Beijing compound. It was a frosty Saturday morning and I had come back from walking my dog.
He had tried to take my temperature with his infrared thermometer, the standard device used across China to test people for signs of fever, a possible symptom of coronavirus.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now