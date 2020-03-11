Life Faulty tech nearly sent me to quarantine in Beijing The Chinese government’s response to the coronavirus epidemic has turned Beijing into a theatre of security BL PREMIUM

“Your temperature is abnormal. We’ll have to send you to the hospital,” said the guard standing at the gate to my Beijing compound. It was a frosty Saturday morning and I had come back from walking my dog.

He had tried to take my temperature with his infrared thermometer, the standard device used across China to test people for signs of fever, a possible symptom of coronavirus.