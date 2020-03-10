Life World of self-isolation: scoffing carbs, talking to yourself and going to the dogs Even the internet fails to chew up nervous energy during a quarantine at home after a trip to Italy BL PREMIUM

Holding a spoonful of peanut butter in each hand — one for me, one for the dog — I explained to my furry friend the various tasks we had to accomplish that day. He needed to be a good boy if we were to get through it all. We’d play ball for a full hour before dinner if so. I was a bit wound up. He slurped in agreement. Good boy.

It was my fourth day stuck at home and the lack of human contact appeared to be taking its toll. Welcome to the weird world of self-isolation.