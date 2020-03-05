In tech we trust — at our peril
We follow faulty automated instructions because ‘the computer can’t be wrong’, but over-reliance on AI can be fatal
05 March 2020 - 05:15
It is a truism of our age that we suffer from a deficit of trust. But in some areas of technology, the opposite is true: there is an alarming surfeit of trust.
That was one of the findings of the National Transportation Safety Board’s report published last week into the fatal crash of a semi-automated Tesla in California in 2018. The investigators concluded that the Model X sport utility vehicle failed to read the road conditions correctly and accelerated into a crash barrier at 115km/h while the 38-year-old driver was playing a game on his iPhone.
