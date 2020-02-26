Coronavirus spurs ‘crazy amount of requests’ for private jets
Rise comes as airlines slash flights and warnings increase over spread of disease
26 February 2020 - 05:05
Demand for private jets has surged since the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus as companies and individuals seek alternative ways to fly out of Hong Kong.
The number of business jet flights between Hong Kong to Australia and North America leapt 214% in January compared with a year ago, according to data from WingX, a business aviation monitoring company. Flights from Hong Kong to global locations jumped 34.2% in January compared with a year ago.
