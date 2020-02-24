How voyage on a cruise ship became a holiday from hell
The Diamond Princess proved to be the perfect incubator for the deadly infection
24 February 2020 - 05:05
When retiree Linda Ip booked a 10-day voyage on board the Diamond Princess with her husband and a group of friends, she hoped the party’s toughest decision would be whether to dine on sushi or steak.
The 62-year-old Hong Kong resident knew of the mysterious coronavirus that had taken hold in the Chinese city of Wuhan — Hong Kong declared a state of emergency on January 25, the day before they departed — but her group was in good spirits as they boarded the luxury cruise ship and set sail for the Japanese port of Yokohama.
