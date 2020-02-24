AI finds antibiotic to treat drug-resistant diseases
Machine learning uncovers potent new drug able to kill 35 powerful bacteria
24 February 2020 - 05:05
Artificial intelligence (AI) has been used to discover a new antibiotic effective against untreatable diseases, marking the advent of a new tool in the global fight against drug resistance.
In a paper published on Thursday in the journal Cell, researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) reported the discovery of a potent new antibiotic, halicin, which was able to kill 35 powerful bacteria.
