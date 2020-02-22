LUNCH WITH THE FT: Lloyd Blankfein says Sanders is as devisive as Trump
The former Goldman Sachs’ CEO on why he might find it harder to vote for Bernie Sanders than for Donald Trump
22 February 2020 - 06:34
Lloyd Blankfein has not had far to travel. As we take our table, Goldman Sachs’ former CEO points to his apartment block across Columbus Circle, the Upper West Side vantage point overlooking Central Park. “Not a long commute,” he says.
It has taken a while to persuade him to do this. Since retiring from Goldman 17 months ago, he has avoided the media. Aside from the occasional tweet — more often than not to needle Bernie Sanders, the socialist Democratic presidential candidate — he has been keeping a low profile.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now