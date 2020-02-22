Life LUNCH WITH THE FT: Lloyd Blankfein says Sanders is as devisive as Trump The former Goldman Sachs’ CEO on why he might find it harder to vote for Bernie Sanders than for Donald Trump BL PREMIUM

Lloyd Blankfein has not had far to travel. As we take our table, Goldman Sachs’ former CEO points to his apartment block across Columbus Circle, the Upper West Side vantage point overlooking Central Park. “Not a long commute,” he says.

It has taken a while to persuade him to do this. Since retiring from Goldman 17 months ago, he has avoided the media. Aside from the occasional tweet — more often than not to needle Bernie Sanders, the socialist Democratic presidential candidate — he has been keeping a low profile.