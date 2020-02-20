If AI-drawn manga is anything like the sushi it made, brace for heartburn
Japanese tech giant Kioxia is to create a manga by resurrecting dead icon Osamu Tezuka
20 February 2020 - 05:15
In late 2018, in one of the family’s favourite lunching spots overlooking Tokyo Bay, I had the nastiest mouthful of sushi I can remember. Its awfulness, as it turned out, was groundbreaking.
The plate in question drafted the usual oblong of vinegar rice into a grim suicide pact with tuna and lightly grilled beef. There was some sauce involved, which made matters infinitely worse.
