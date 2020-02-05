Heal from executivitis in Swiss silence, just like Churchill did
The Aletsch Arena, where the politician sought peace to write, is a car-free treat for skiers
Inside, it was silent and dark — heavy shutters blocking out the glare of snow and sunshine, the power turned off for winter. Old floorboards creaked as we moved along the high-ceilinged corridor and into a grand wood-panelled room, the sudden stillness a shock after the adrenaline of the ski runs.
We pulled back dust sheets and bent down to look at the treasures beneath. Here was a bridge card, the players listed in a flamboyant fountain-pen curl, among them Sir Ernest Cassel, the millionaire British banker who built this bizarre mountaintop mansion in 1902, and his friend Edward VII, noted here simply as “the King”. A walking stick was put into my hands, the light of an iPhone illuminating the twisted wood and the initials of its former owner, Winston Churchill.
