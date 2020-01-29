Life Why single out air travel in global warming debate? Flying contributes only a small proportion of emissions — but it is growing fast BL PREMIUM

Why does flying attract so much flak when it accounts for just 2% of carbon dioxide emissions? That was the pained question from an audience member at a sold-out Financial Times event I chaired last week on aviation’s future.

Leo Murray, an environmentalist who was one of the panellists, said that when you included flying’s other emissions, the true figure was about 5%. But that still leaves 95% of climate damage coming from elsewhere.