From pizza to protein muffins — what top footballers do to stay on top
Getting top athletes to eat healthily is as hard as getting your children to do so
20 January 2020 - 05:05
It’s remarkable what footballers used to consume, especially in Britain. Brian Clough, revered Nottingham Forest manager from 1975-93, sometimes handed out beers in the team bus before the game.
Mick “Sumo” Quinn, feared Newcastle striker of the 1990s, inspired the fan chant, “he’s fat, he’s round, he’s worth a million pounds”, and titled his autobiography Who Ate All the Pies?
