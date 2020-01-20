Life From pizza to protein muffins — what top footballers do to stay on top Getting top athletes to eat healthily is as hard as getting your children to do so BL PREMIUM

It’s remarkable what footballers used to consume, especially in Britain. Brian Clough, revered Nottingham Forest manager from 1975-93, sometimes handed out beers in the team bus before the game.

Mick “Sumo” Quinn, feared Newcastle striker of the 1990s, inspired the fan chant, “he’s fat, he’s round, he’s worth a million pounds”, and titled his autobiography Who Ate All the Pies?