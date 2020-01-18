Life LUNCH WITH THE FT: Cho Nam-joo: the novelist inspiring women’s rights activism in east Asia The 41-year-old writer’s groundbreaking book has become one of the most popular Korean novels in years, striking a chord in a society beset with sexism BL PREMIUM

Just minutes into our lunch, with the first of eight courses served but our chopsticks untouched, Cho Nam-joo wants to tell me about her conception.

The South Korean author — whose novel Kim Jiyoung, Born 1982 has helped to inspire a new wave of women’s rights activism in east Asia — says there was a deal struck between her father and his brother.