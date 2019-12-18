Some travel writers’ highlights and lowlights in 2019

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan flatlined near its highest since June last year, while Japan’s Nikkei dipped 0.4%
An app that enables consumers to have meals delivered, review and book hotels, and order at-home massages would have been inconceivable in the pre-iPhone era
Rolling power cuts lasting 18 hours a day have choked the two economies
Directly voting for MPs results in a minority being given more sway than they deserve
The company's share price has been under pressure from delays and cost overruns at its Lake Charles Project in the US
Private sector investment is unlikely to be sustained as growth lags and power cuts bite
Many South Africans are not doing enough planning when it comes to retirement and think that their savings will generate a pension way beyond what their money can sustain.
Next year will not be quite as bountiful and valuation will be even more crucial
Its' back to countries becoming inward-looking again as the threat of the world no longer playing ball together becomes real via US-Sino tensions
Treasures uncovered in Dakar and Venice, but transport can prove to be a disappointment in Europe
Dakar
Sophy Roberts
