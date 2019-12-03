Life Gulf states are in a race to spend their petrodollars on sport events BL PREMIUM

Eddie Hearn was feeling emotional. Flanked by boxers Anthony Joshua, a former heavyweight champion, and Andy Ruiz Jnr, a Mexican-US fighter who shocked the sport by winning their bout in June, the British sports promoter was in Diriyah, a historical site in the conservative heartland of Saudi Arabia, talking up the next championship bout.

In comparison to the usual prefight media conference, it was a polite affair. The fighters avoided trading insults and praised their hosts. Interviews were conducted after prayers.