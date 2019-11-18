Life OK boomer, millennials and Gen Z are coming for you The controversial meme has exposed a deep rift between the young and their elders BL PREMIUM

It was, in many respects, one of internet history’s more improbable chapters. A wood-panelled hall. A 165-year-old parliament. And a young female MP embarking on a searing speech on climate change before punctuating it with two unexpected words: “OK boomer”.

For the captioning staff at New Zealand parliament TV, Chlöe Swarbrick’s remark last week — aimed at a heckler some years her senior — proved unintelligible. “OK Berma,” ran the station’s subtitles, in an admirable stab at intergenerational translation.