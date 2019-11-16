LUNCH WITH THE FT: Rahm Emanuel believes mayors get more done than presidents
The Chicago politician has years of experience in the Democratic Party and strong views on who can beat Trump
16 November 2019 - 08:49
It’s a long path to the matzo ball soup when you’re lunching with Rahm Emanuel, former mayor of Chicago and top adviser to America’s past two Democratic presidents.
First there are mounds of corned beef hash and dripping trays of stuffed green peppers to turn down before getting to the kreplach soup and potato pancakes, staples of Manny’s, Emanuel’s favourite Jewish cafeteria on the near west side of Chicago.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.